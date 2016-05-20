Milli Majlis discusses amnesty act

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ The next session of the Milli Majlis kicks off.

Report informs, agenda of the meeting chaired by the Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis, Ziyafat Asgarov includes one issue only.

The session to discuss the draft of amnesty act, proposed on the initiative of MP, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in the parliament in regard with amnesty on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

The meeting is attended by the First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, MP Mehriban Aliyeva.

The amnesty act will see the release of women who do not pose a serious threat to society or those who committed less grave crimes; under-18 criminals, disabled people of the first and second category; men over 60; those who have custody of underage children or disabled children of the first and second category; those who contributed to the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan; those who were expelled from their homeland as a result of the Armenian occupation of a part of Azerbaijan's territory, as well as prisoners of other categories.

The law is also expected to apply to the persons whose unserved term of imprisonment is below a year, those sentenced to corrective and community work, persons who were fined, those whose imprisonment was postponed, and those who were issued a suspended sentence. The document would apply to 10,000 people, of which 3,500 people will be released from prison.