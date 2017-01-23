Milli Majlis committee urges international organizations to put pressure on Armenia to return corpse of Azerbaijani serviceman

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Human Rights Committee issued a statement condemning the inhuman behavior of Armenians.

Report informs citing the Parliament's press service, Human Rights Committee of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan has sent a statement to the international organizations in regard with inhuman behavior towards the body of Azerbaijani serviceman, which is kept by the Armenian side after the provocation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border on December 29, 2016.

The statement says: For more than 25 years, the Republic of Armenia, which keeps 20% of Azerbaijan's territory under occupation, continues flagrant violation of international law. Not returning body of a soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Chingiz Gurbanov, is its bright example, who was killed in the battle while preventing intelligence group of Armenian armed forces violating state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and trying to commit sabotage on December 29, 2016.

Azerbaijan has appealed to international organizations on this issue.

Human Rights Committee of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan urges international organizations to conduct necessary and urgent measures for return of the body of a soldier of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan Chingiz Gurbanov as well to increase pressure and influence on leadership of occupier Armenia".

This statement of the Human Rights Committee was sent to all relevant international organizations, including the OSCE, Council of Europe, International Committee of the Red Cross.