Milli Majlis approves draft law implying some bans on cable TV broadcasting in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The draft law "On Cable Network Broadcasting" was discussed at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, documentl consists of 17 articles. The law determines the legal, economic and organizational basis for cable television broadcasting.

According to the draft, foreign advertising is prohibited on the re-broadcasted TV channels in the cable television network of Azerbaijan. The broadcaster will bear the responsibility for this.

According to the draft, the rules of broadcasting in advertising time is determined by the structure created by the relevant executive authority.

The bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.