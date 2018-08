Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/Milli Majlis has appealed to the political parties to determine the members, which will represented in the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report informs, after parties as well as independent MPs determining their members to be represented in the CEC, offers list will be presented to Milli Majlis.

The issue will be discussed at the Parliament's plenary session to be held on April 15.