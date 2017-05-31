 Top
    Milli Majlis adopts a draft law considering increase in fines

    124 articles of Criminal Code were amended

    Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has discussed a draft amendment to the Criminal Code.

    Report informs, Ali Huseynli, Chairman of the Parliament's Legal Policy and State Building Committee provided information on the draft.

    He said that amendment is proposed to 124 articles of the Criminal Code. The draft covers increase in fines as well as extension of arrest on some articles.

    The draft law was put to vote and adopted.

