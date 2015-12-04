Milli Majlis adopted bill on terrorists' removal from Azerbaijani citizenship

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Participation in terrorism, violent change of constitutional system in Azerbaijan will result in removal of citizenship.

Report informs, amendments made to the law 'On citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan'.

In accordance with amendments discussed in today's meeting of Milli Majlis, new amendments made to Article 18 (3-1, 3-2) on removal from citizenship of Azerbaijan Republic.

According to amendment, if a citizen participates in military training abroad under guise of religious education, spreads faiths for hostility grounds, participates in religious fights abroad under guise of religious rites or forms armed group for this purpose, then will be removed from citizenship.

After discussions draft put to vote and adopted.