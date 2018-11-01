Military prosecutor: "Armenians subject Azerbaijani captives to inhumane, incredible torture"

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenians subject Azerbaijani captives to inhumane, incredible torture," member of the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, military prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said.

Report informs that the prosecutor was speaking at the session dated to the 25th anniversary of the activity of the State Commission.

He said the investigation carried by the operational group on the criminal case related to the investigation of crimes perpetrated against Azerbaijanis by both Armenian armed forces and the illegal armed groupings operating in Nagorno-Karabakh revealed that thousands of Azerbaijanis residing in Nagorno-Karabakh were beaten, tortured and murdered with special cruelty only for being Azerbaijanis and hundreds of our compatriots who tried to escape and rescue themselves were shot dead.

The servicemen of Azerbaijani armed forces, carrying their duty in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts, as well as the areas bordering on Armenia, and civilians from these areas were taken hostages and subjected to inhumane, cruel treatment and tortured.

Thus, a total of 1,636 people gave their testimonies on the criminal case. In line with the information obtained by the state commission as of October 23, 2018, 1,113 out of 1,480 people who were taken hostages, captives and then released, including 1,057 were admitted as victims and gave testimonies."