 Top
    Close photo mode

    Chief of MIA Department: 103 criminal facts fixed on human trafficking over past period of 2015

    26 persons called to account for these crimes

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ 103 criminal facts recorded on human trafficking within 10 months of 2015.

    Report informs, Ilkan Gurbanov, Deputy Head of the Department for Combat Trafficking in Persons of Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) says.

    7 forced labor facts revealed, he says: As a result of executed works 11 illegal preparation of documents for human trafficking revealed.

    26 persons called into account for the crimes, I.Gurbanov says.

    Totally 58 victim of human trafficking determined, Department Head says: All necessary measures carried out by compensating.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi