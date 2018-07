Members of new committees of Milli Majlis revealed - LIST

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Members of 4 newly established committees in Milli Majlis determined.

Report informs, MPs Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Kamaladdin Gafarov, Rashad Mahmudov and Rafig Mammadhasanov elected to Health Committee, which is chaired by Ahliman Amiraslanov.

MPs Dilara Jabrayilova, Sona Aliyeva, Sadagat Valiyeva elected to Family, Women and Child Affairs Committee, which is chaired by Agiya Nakhchivanli, MPs Nizami Jafarov, Nariman Aliyev, Sattar Mohbaliyev, Javanshir Pashazadeh elected to Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations, which is chaired by Siyavush Novruzov, Nagif Hamzayev, Elshad Hasanov,Sevinj Huseynova and Shahin Ismayilov to Youth and Sport Committee, which is chaired by is Fuad Muradov.