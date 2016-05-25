Member of UN Working Group welcomes decision to release journalist Khadija Ismayil

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Member of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Arrests, Jose Guevara (Mexico) called a positive development releasing of reporter Khadija Ismayil.

"It's good that she is now free and can be engaged in her work," Report informs, Jose Guevara said at a briefing.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Arrests, Speaker Setondji Roland Adjovi (Benin) said that there were some positive aspects in terms of detaining of people in Azerbaijan.

He said that during visits to places of detention of adolescents and migrants committed crimes, the conditions that created in those places were mentioned: "We were told that the place of detention of migrants built recently, and there were really normal conditions."

Totally, working group had visited 25 places of detention and held meetings with 80 people. The delegates also visited the regions of Azerbaijan.

Notably, the results of the visit of the working group in Azerbaijan will be presented at the Council on Human Rights of the United Nations, September 2017.