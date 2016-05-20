Mehriban Aliyeva: 'We should give a chance to people, making once a mistake to live a decent life'

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'From 2007, about 30,000 convicts have been released of various punishment on the basis of amnesty acts at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation'.

Report informs, the First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, MP Mehriban Aliyeva said during discussion of the draft law 'On the act of amnesty' in the parliament.

She said that within 12-year activity, Heydar Aliyev Foundation has became an organization, winning respect and trust both in the country and abroad: "Today, people appealing to us, see the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as a last hope. We are always trying to justify this hope.

Today, the greatest hope of thousands of prisoners is to be freed from prison, to be reunited with their families, to began a normal way of life. To forgive them, give them a new chance, a different way of life, where doesn't exist an offense, but exist respect in the law, respect the main principles."

Mehriban Aliyeva stressed that every person who commits a crime should realize his/her mistakes and avoid them in the future: "At the same time, the state, public, each of us should help the released people, to assist them to create a normal life in the society."

According to her, due to the analythe amnesty act will apply to about 10 000 persons, of which nearly 3 500 prisoners are expected to be released from prison: "Every society should have sense of compassion, humanity and care. Compassion is not only a help to persons in a difficult situation.

Person, who has made once a mistake has a right to be forgiven. We should give these persons a chance. I am sure that this amnesty act will demonstrate again the power of Azerbaijani state to the world. I hope the persons, who will be released due to this act will have achance to be the decent citizens of our society."