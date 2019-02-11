First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with residents of orphanage No1 in Baku

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has visited the orphanage No1 in Nasimi district, Baku, Report informs citing AzerTag.

Acting chief physician of the orphanage Simuzar Topchubashova informed the First Vice-President that there are 13 children under the age of 3 at the orphanage.

The building of the orphanage was constructed in 1930. First major repair and reconstruction work was carried out here in 2005, and then in 2014 on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The orphanage was inaugurated on May 10, 2015 with the participation of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva. The bedroom, medical examination room, laboratory and gym are supplied with necessary equipment and furniture.

Residents of the orphanage were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.