First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva: I pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev’s unforgettable memory

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 16th anniversary of the death of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs citing AzerTag that in a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Today – December 12 is a commemoration day of genius personality Heydar Aliyev who has left an indelible mark on the life and fate of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people.

I pay tribute to the unforgettable memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev. I wish our country peace and progress.”