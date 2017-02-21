First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Believe, I will justify confidence of Azerbaijani people

Baku. 21 February.REPORT.AZ/ "Dear Mr. President, I express my deep gratitude to you for high confidence in me. Being appointed to this post, I fully realize seriousness of responsibility undertaken. I believe that I will justify confidence of You Mr.President and all the people, trusting in me.

Report informs, the Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said at the Security Council meeting chaired by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, on February 21.

"I'd like to express my deeply gratitude to you for the words about my activity and the value. It is a great honor for me to be worthy of such a value. Every success, achievement is supported by you. Your ideas of statehood, patriotism, faithfully, resolutely, bravely defending Azerbaijani state interests during past years, your unity with Azerbaijani people were an example for me and everyone, working with me, an example directing our activities. We are proud that we were able to contribute even a little to positive trends in our country in recent years, changes, development, increasing influence of Azerbaijan in the international arena. I believe that regardless of position, everyone should work in good faith while choosing way of life, profession, set a goal and achieve it", Azerbaijani First Vice-President said.

M.Aliyeva noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by her, has established its activity on the principles of humanism already for 13 years: We have implemented many large-scale projects over these years. We are actively involved in social and political life of Azerbaijan. We are carrying out infrastructure projects. At the same time, we haven't been indifferent to problems of the people during 13 years. Being in contact with people, listening and hearing to them, providing assistance to those of in need, moral support is a direct duty of each employee of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. I think this is the main duty of the people working in the state bodies. Humanity, compassion, mutual respect, kindness shouldn't be forgotten in daily activity. Instead, the highest victories can be achieved by highly appreciating these values".