Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of two special boarding schools in Shuvalan

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s first lady, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the opening of the special boarding school No4 in Shuvalan district after the reconstruction, Report informs.

Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school. The school was built in 1967. The 160-seat school received new education and dormitory blocks, and a medical center. Music, sports and therapeutic physical exercise rooms were provided with necessary equipment. The two-storey Rehabilitation Centre was built here for 100 preschool children with physical disabilities.

An indoor swimming pool, football pitch and gym were constructed here.

Then Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the opening of special boarding school No.2 for children with physical disabilities in Shuvalan, Khazar district after the reconstruction.

Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the facility.

The school was commissioned in 1962. The new education block was constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation here in 2013.

The Azerbaijani first lady was informed that the 220-seat school was supplied with necessary teaching aids. The facility has biology, chemistry and physics labs, a gym and workshop.

Azerbaijan`s first lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva was presented with her portrait made by children.