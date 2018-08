Mehriban Aliyeva appointed First Vice-President of Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of President Ilham Aliyev, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador, MP Mehriban Aliyeva has been appointed First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan stated.

Mehriban Arif gyzy Aliyeva was born in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Having finished secondary school №23 with a gold medal in 1982, she entered the Preventive-Treatment Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Medical University named after N.Narimanov.

In 1988, Mehriban Aliyeva graduated from the 1st Moscow State Medical Institute named after M.Sechenov with honours diploma.

During 1988-1992, she worked at the Eye Diseases Research Institute in Moscow under the leadership of Academician Krasnov.

In 1995, the Azerbaijan Culture Foundation, which is currently led by her, was established upon Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative.

In 1996, with the objective of extensive promotion of the Azerbaijani culture, Mehriban Aliyeva founded the "Azerbaijan - Irs" Magazine, which is published in three languages (Azerbaijani, English and Russian).

In 2002, Mehriban Aliyeva was elected President of the Gymnastics Federation of Azerbaijan and showed herself as an accomplished coordinator in that position. Her growing prestige on the international arena has played an important role in delivering a decision by the International Gymnastics Federation to hold the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Competitions in 2003 and 2004, as well as the World Championship in 2005 in Azerbaijan.

Mehriban Aliyeva has been leading the Heydar Aliyev Foundation founded to study the rich legacy of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of Azerbaijan, as well as deliver his national statehood ideas to new generations. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation was inaugurated on May 10, 2004.

Due to her hard efforts in protection and development of Azerbaijan's verbal folk literature and music heritage, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the title of Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO on August 13, 2004.

On December 28, 2004, Mehriban Aliyeva was elected a member to the Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the 4th General Assembly of the Organization.

M.Aliyeva has been a member of the Political Board of the New Azerbaijan Party since 2004.

In March 2005, Mehriban Aliyeva was honoured with “Caspian Energy Integration Award-2005” International Award on the nomination of “The Public Figure of 2004”.

Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the title of "Woman of the Year" according to the social poll held in Azerbaijan in 2005.

On June 9, 2005, she was awarded the 'Ruby Cross' Order of 'Philanthropists of the Century International Charity Foundation of Russia for her public, philanthropic and charity activities, support to the educational and cultural institutions, precious contributions to the consolidation of the friendly ties between the nations of Azerbaijan and Russia.

In 2005, she received an academic degree of a Candidate of Philosophy.

In the elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan held on November 6th, 2005, Mehriban Aliyeva, whose candidacy was run by the New Azerbaijan Party from the Azizbeyov Second Constituency №14, was elected to the Parliament with 92.12% vote (23,106 votes).

The National Hero Chingiz Mustafayev Foundation and the ANS Group of Companies announced Mehriban Aliyeva 'Person of the Year 2005' for her services to the development of the education system of the country, protection of the national and cultural heritage, the works she has done for a positive image of Azerbaijan in the world, organization and realization of the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Azerbaijan, as well as the philanthropic activity.

In March 2006, for the contribution made to preservation of cultural and moral values, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the golden medal of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

On November 23, 2006, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the title of Goodwill Ambassador of ISESCO for the wide-scale and selfless activity in different spheres, including the dialogue among civilizations, the attention towards the children in need of care - big support to improvement of their living conditions, education, as well as the works carried out in the Islamic world.

M.Aliyeva was awarded a prize of the World Health Organization for her great contributions to the protection and strengthening of mother, child and family health upon the unanimous decision of the 120th Session of the Executive Committee of the Organization held in Geneva, January 29, 2007.

In May 2007, Mehriban Aliyeva was honoured with the ‘Golden Heart’ international award for high achievements in the sphere of serving supreme ideals of the mankind.

M.Aliyeva was awarded the Heydar Aliyev Prize for her fruitful actions in the public, political and cultural life of the republic by order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 5, 2009.

For her contribution to the enhancement of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Poland, Mehriban Aliyeva was decorated, on September 14, 2009, with the ‘Senior Commander Cross’ Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland.

On February 15, 2010, Mehriban Aliyeva was honoured with Officer Degree of the ‘Legion of Honour’ Order by a resolution of the President of the Republic of France for her services to France and the loyalty demonstrated.

UNESCO`s Mozart Gold Medal was presented to Mehriban Aliyeva on July 30, 2010.

Nominated for the elections to the Milli Majlis to be held on November 7, 2010 by the New Azerbaijan Party from Constituency No.14 in the Khazar District, Mehriban Aliyeva was elected a deputy, winning 94.49% (31797 votes) of the votes.

On June 24, 2011, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the Gold Medal and, on June 29, 2012, the “Prix de la Fondation” Prize of the Crans Montana Forum.

On February 13, 2012, Mehriban Aliyeva was honoured with the title of Honorary Professor of the Russian Federation’s I.M.Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.

On April 13, 2012, Mehriban Aliyeva was presented the “Stars of the Commonwealth” Interstate Prize by the Humanitarian Cooperation Council (HCC) of CIS member states and the Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Foundation (IHCF) of CIS member countries.

In 2012, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the prize "Cossack Glory" by the Union of Cossacks of Azerbaijan for her "kindness, benevolence and tireless work for the good of peoples, and support provided to Cossacks".

In January 2013, Pakistan's influential newspaper "Daily Times" and the Women Volunteers Association declared Mehriban Aliyeva "The Symbol of Humanism - The Person of 2012".

On 7 June 2013, she was elected deputy chairperson of the New Azerbaijan Party.

On December 27, 2013, Mehriban Aliyeva was honoured with the award "Martyr Benazir Bhutto Woman Perfection Prize - 2013".

According to the results of the survey conducted by the Arab Cultural Heritage Centre of France and “Nefertiti Media Productions” Company of Egypt from 8 March 2013 to 10 January 2014, Mehriban Aliyeva was honoured with the title of the Most Influential Woman of 2014.

In May 2014, for the contributions made to dialogue between civilizations, as well as for the services to promotion of the Turkic world in Germany and development of Azerbaijan-Germany relations, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded an honorary prize of the Turkish-German Friendship Federation.

In May 2014, she was honoured with “First Lady of the Year” Award by “The Business Year” Magazine for her active role in Azerbaijan’s public, social and cultural life, contributions made to the society’s dynamic development, matchless services towards promoting our culture in the world, multilateral support provided for preservation of the world cultural heritage, and loyalty to the principles of social justice and humanism.

In June 2014, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the "Olympic Excellence" Special Honorary Prize of the International Olympic Academy for promotion of the Olympic values.

In August 2014, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on the Order of “For Services to Astrakhan Region” and an Honorary Diploma of the State of Kuwait for her worldwide promotion of the Islamic cultural heritage, noble activities both in Azerbaijan and beyond its boundaries, as well as great contribution she has made to education and healthcare.

On 11 February 2015, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on the order "Hilal-e Pakistan" of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

On 26 March 2015, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on a high state award of the Serbian Republic – the Sreten Order – for her special services before Serbia in public, cultural and humanitarian fields.

By a decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated 29 June 2015, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on the Heydar Aliyev Order for her activity associated with the development of culture, education and healthcare in the Republic of Azerbaijan, broad promotion of the Azerbaijani people’s cultural heritage on an international scale, and great services to the organization of the 1st European Games.

Nominated for the elections to the National Assembly held on November 1, 2015 by the New Azerbaijan Party from Khazar Constituency No.14, Mehriban Aliyeva was elected MP, gaining 96,7% (38 029 votes) of the votes.

The National Hero Chingiz Mustafayev Foundation and ANS Group of Companies have announced Mehriban Aliyeva the “Person of 2015” for her exclusive role in high-level organization and holding of the Baku-2015 first European Games, large-scale activities towards worldwide promotion of Azerbaijan’s positive image, works she has done for mutual integration of Azerbaijani and world cultures, her contribution to the formation of a multicultural environment in the country, and consistent benevolent activity.

On 21 January 2016, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on the High Order - the highest award of the European Olympic Committee - by a decision of the European Olympic Committees’ Executive Committee, for her special services to the development of sport in Europe.

On 6 March 2016, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on Commander’s Cross Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary.

At the 4th Congress of the World Azerbaijanis held in 2016 in Baku, she was elected a member to the World Azerbaijanis Coordination Board.

On September 22, 2016, for the services to preservation of a cultural heritage of the Bulgarian city of Veliko Tyrnovo, Mehriban Aliyeva was presented the diploma of an honorary citizen of the city, and a badge.

On September 22, 2016, for the great contribution to preservation and promotion of Bulgaria’s cultural heritage, and active participation in this work, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on a diploma of honorary doctor of the Veliko Tyrnovo University named after Saints Cyril and Methodius.

Mehriban Aliyeva is married, has two daughters, a son and four grandchildren.