Meetings of Pardon Issues Commission ended

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Commission on Pardon Issues under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has held its last meeting.

Report informs, 120 appeals reviewed in the meeting.

Thus, number of considered appeals exceeded 950. A positive opinion was given on about 450 appeals.

Final draft decision on summary of the meeting will be developed and submitted to the President.

Notably, President Ilham Aliyev will sign pardon decree on the eve of Novruz holiday.