Meeting with journalists was held in Milli Majlis

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of 140th anniversary of the establishment of the national press in Azerbaijan's, a meeting with journalists was held in Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

Report informs, according to the chairman of Parliament's Committee on Culture, MP Nizami Jafarov congratulated journalists and said that, national leader Heydar Aliyev had always supported press freedom and he was a close friend of journalists.

N. Jafarov said that, Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between the Parliament and the Council of the Press.

In the end, awards were presented to journalists.

Journalists of Report News Agency were also awarded.