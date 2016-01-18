 Top
    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 18, meeting under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on solution of economic and social issues  was held.

    President Ilham Aliyev addressed the meeting.

    President Ilham Aliyev also commented on artificial rise in prices, emphasized importance of strict fight against this problem. Stating opportunistic persons, trying artificially rise prices, Head of State said that as a result of carried out measures, price of bread and flour significantly reduced. Head of State said that certain steps have already been taken regarding structural reforms. 

    The head of Azerbaijani state noted that these measures should be permanent, repetitive and unnecessary government agencies should be combined or canceled.

    Stating Azerbaijan as the fastest developing country in the world over last 10 years, President Ilham Aliyev noted that it was confirmed by all international and financial institutions and expressed his confidence that there would be no problem regarding economic development in Azerbaijan this year. 

