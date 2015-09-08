© Report

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Meeting of Azerbaijani government and opposition is not expected in September."

Report informs, the deputy executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), MP Siyavush Novruzov said.

According to him, currently the issue of holding a meeting between the government and the opposition is not on the agenda: "Azerbaijan starts parliamentary elections. Political parties are preparing for the elections. Therefore, the issue of holding a meeting between the government and the opposition is not on the agenda."

Azerbaijani government and the opposition held three meetings up to date. The last of them was held on May 15 - on the eve of the I European games "Baku-2015". The meeting took place at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration.

The authorities at the event was attended by the Aide of Azerbaijani President on socio-political issues, Head of the Department of Socio-political issues Ali Hasanov of Presidential Administration, deputy head of Tahir Suleymanov, head of the department Elman Pashayev and the chairmen of several opposition parties.

Under the agreement, the meeting between the authorities and the opposition should be carried out every two months.