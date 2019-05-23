Mediation Council in Azerbaijan will start operating in June 2020

Mediation Council to be created for organization and coordination of activities of mediators in Azerbaijan is expected to start operating in June 2020.

Report informs that the relevant work is currently underway. The purpose of the Council is to improve alternative methods of dispute resolution before the court.

After that, the citizens will appeal to the Mediation Council before the court and if the parties reach the agreement, the case will not be sent to court.

Notably, the Mediation Council will consist of appointed members based on the results of the competition organized by the relevant executive authority. Regulations on the Council will be prepared, the powers of the council will be determined and the activity will be ensured.