Mazahir Panahov: “We do not give occasion to those who are trying to disrupt political stability”

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ "During the election, we try to obey the rules of the Electoral Code, the country legislation. Thus, we do not give occasion to those who are trying to break the social and political stability."

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting.

He noted that no one should use the elections for self-interests: "The elections in Azerbaijan are completely transparent and fair. In general, during the elections everyone should demonstrate solidarity."