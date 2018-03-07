Mazahir Panahov: Presidential candidates shouldn’t propagate before pre-election campaign

© Report

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Candidates for presidency shouldn’t propagate before pre-election campaign."

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

He said that it is a violation of law: "It may be that they do not do it themselves, other persons, especially those who want to smear their reputation. All the sides should be careful. In Azerbaijan, people are capable to accurately evaluate the situation. If any candidate handles such actions, they lose their voters."

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for April 11. The pre-election campaign starts on March 19.