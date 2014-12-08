Mazahir Panahov: Interest in municipal elections is high enough in country

Baku. 8 December.REPORT.AZ/ Today, the session on "The powers and duties of local authorities and District Election Commissions during the election process" was held by the organization of Azerbaijani President Administration and the Central Election Commission (CEC) in Baku. Report informs, the Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov and the head of the Azerbaijani Office of the Council of Europe Dragana Filipovic attended the event.

The chairman of CEC, Mazahir Panahov said that holding elections is the constitutional right of the peoples and the president of Azerbaijan is the guarantor of that. M.Panahov noted that Azerbaijan focuses on the international cooperation on the election: "The political conditions in Azerbaijan contributes to this cooperation. It also shows the transparency of the elections."