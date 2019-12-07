​Mazahir Panahov: CEC is fully ready for extraordinary elections

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) is fully ready for elections and will make a harmonic shift from municipal elections to parliamentary elections, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov told to AZTV.

He noted that extraordinary parliamentary elections started on December 6: ‘Citizens desiring to Member of Parliament can apply. The parliamentary elections are held in 125 constituencies. Compared to presidential elections, we work more intensively in parliamentary elections. In municipal elections, we work more intensively than presidential and parliamentary elections. Because we hold elections on 1,606 municipalities’.