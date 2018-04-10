Mazahir Panahov: CEC completely ready for April 11 Presidential Elections

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/e28b229efce0f366a37f5ef3e898c121/04b8a00d-eb41-4011-b1fc-ea5c8ed6b7b7_292.jpg

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ “The Central Election Commission is completely ready for the Presidential Elections to be held on April 11.”

Report informs, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's press conference.

CEC Chairman mentioned that neither at District Electoral Commissions nor at the Central Election Commission the persons applying for observation of presidential elections were given a negative response.

“The affirmative response was given to everybody who has applied for observation of elections”.

Panahov reminded that web-cameras have been installed at 1,000 polling stations.