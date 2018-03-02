Material assistance will be provided to families of victims in fire at Drug Addiction Treatment Center

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani government will provide financial and other necessary assistance to victims and families of the victims as a result of a fire in the Republican Drug Addiction Treatment Center.

Report informs, says the today’s order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on establishment of the State Commission due to the fire in the Republican Drug Addiction Treatment Center.

Also, the state will ensure treatment of the injured as a result of fire, necessary measures for temporary placement of staff of the Republican Drug Addiction Treatment Center and persons treated there. In this regard, the relevant State Commission was given necessary assignments.

Notably, according to the Presidential order, the State Commission was established due to fire in the Republican Drug Addiction Treatment Center.