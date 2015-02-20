​March 29 declared as a working day in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ To ensure the consistency and working holidays, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to declare Sunday March 29 a working day, but March 27, 2015 will be considered day off.

Report informs, the decision is made on the basis of the seventh part of Article 105 of the Labor Code and the second part of the decree of the President of Azerbaijan №489 of December 18, 2006 "On the application of the law" On Amendments to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan ".