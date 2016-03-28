Officials of State Security Service visit Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today the employees of Azerbaijani security agencies celebrate their professional holiday.

Report informs, on this occasion, Chief of the State Security Service (SSS) Madat Guliyev and employees of the service visited graves of Heydar Aliyev and outstanding ophthalmologist Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, laid flowers at their tombs.

The service employees visited graves of the heroes sacrificing their lives for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Wreath was put at the monument 'Eternal Flame'.

Notably, the first national security agency in Azerbaijan has been established on March 28, 1919.