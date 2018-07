Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku City Executive Power (BCEP) responded to the appeal of the Musavat Party about the meeting scheduled for December,14.

As the head of the department on socio-political and humanitarian issues of BCEP Zaur Ramazanov said to Report, the appeal is considered and consented to hold a rally on December 14 at 15:00 at the former stadium Mahsul.