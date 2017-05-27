Madat Guliyev: We neutralize spies in Azerbaijan

© report.az

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the State Security Service (SSS), Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev stated commenting on operation provided against several servicemen in the Azerbaijani Army.

Report informs, M. Guliyev said that the operation was carried out by the management of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense: "These measures were taken on basis of an instruction given by the President of Azerbaijan. You know, interests of other countries more in the country. Of course, there are spies here. We are neutralizing them. These are results of the steps were taken."