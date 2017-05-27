Madat Guliyev: No provocation registered at IV Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ “No provocation was registered during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games”.

Report informs, Chairman of State Security Service (SSS), Lieutenant-General, Madat Guliyev told reporters.

According to him, SSS has started appropriate measures a year in advance to prevent such cases: “We work jointly with special services of other countries”.

M. Guliyev told that fantastic achievements were recorded in Baku Islamic Games: “You see number of medals. Nowhere in the world such youth policy is conducted, such an attention to young people is paid. Certainly, these achievements are the result of conducted policy. Azerbaijan’s top position is natural and logical. Because Azerbaijan pays great attention to sport, youth and progress. In this sense, it had to happen like this”.