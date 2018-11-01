Madat Guliyev: "871 Azerbaijani citizens still remain in captivity and hostage in Armenia"

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/bec29ddc62287e7da82af73c3d18621d/8d1cfdf6-f9dc-408b-816a-0f43e42ddf48_292.jpg

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is hindered by Armenia's non-constructive position, despite the long-term period on the settlement of the problem. Though 1,480 prisoners were released from captivity as a result of collaboration with international organizations, especially the International Committee of the Red Cross during these years, according to the information provided by the State Commission, 871 Azerbaijani nationals are still in captivity and hostage in Armenia."

Report informs that the Chief of the State Security Service Colonel General Madat Guliyev made the due statement at a meeting on the works carried out by the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on captives, hostages and missing people during 25 years.

“"According to the provided information, Armenians mislead those imprisoned and captive people saying that Azerbaijan is completely occupied by Armenia and such a state does not exist anymore. Of course, Azerbaijan continues the necessary measures for the release of the indicated persons, as well as Dilgam Askerov, Shahbaz Guliyev and Elnur Huseynzadeh, who are currently detained in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. The release of these people is at the center of attention of President Ilham Aliyev, who regularly informs the international organizations on this issue at respective meetings and discussions. Though the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People proposes the release of people, who are currently captured and are registered by the International Committee of the Red Cross Despite, based on the "All-for-all" principle and their extradition in a short time, Armenia did not express its attitude to this humanistic approach and staying indifferent to the fate of the war victims, did not take any practical steps. The reason lies with Armenia’s efforts to politicize the humanitarian issue from the beginning of the conflict and present a separatist regime as a party to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Guliyev stressed.