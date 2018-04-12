Lukashenko congratulates Ilham Aliyev on confident victory in presidential elections

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential elections, Report informs citing the press service of the Belarusian President.

"The voting results confirmed the high solidarity of voters with consistently pursued course for the building of a strong and prosperous Azerbaijan. I am convinced that your activity at the responsible post of the head of state will ensure further strengthening of the country's economic power and its international authority and will promote the all-round development of friendly Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations”, the message says.

Alexander Lukashenko also wished Ilham Aliyev good health, happiness, inexhaustible energy and every success in implementing the plans.