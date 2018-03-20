Long-term mission of CIS observers arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ The observers mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for the extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan will arrive in Baku today afternoon.

The head of mission's headquarters of the CIS observers, Yevgeny Sloboda told Report.

Upon the arrival of the mission, the headquarters will be deployed on sites.

The mission is headed by the Chairman of the Executive Committee, the CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev.

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.