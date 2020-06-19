List of services authorized to operate during strict quarantine period

Azerbaijani Prime Minister has approved the list of services that are allowed to operate during the strict quarantine regime.
1. Health and social sector:
1.1. Scientific research and laboratory services;
1.2. Hospitals, polyclinics, and other medical institutions;
1.3. Veterinary services;
1.4. Production of medical equipment, medicines, and medical devices;
1.5. Social services;
1.6. Nursing for persons with permanent physical disabilities, mental or emotional disorders, as well as those in need of special care.
2. Infrastructure:
2.1. Utilities (sewerage and water supply, gas supply, heating, energy distribution);
2.2. Production and supply of electricity;
2.3. Water management and irrigation;
2.4. Telecommunications and communication services.
3. Transport and logistics:
3.1. Cargo transportation by air, sea, rail, and road;
3.2. Railway, shipping, port and highway services;
3.3. Logistics services;
3.4. Public transport and taxi services.
4. Main types of production:
4.1. Production of defense industry products;
4.2. Manufacture of oil equipment and devices;
4.3. Production of food products and raw materials, supply, storage and wholesale of food products;
4.4. Manufacturing of daily care and hygiene products;
4.5. Production of chemical goods;
4.6. Collection, production, and processing of agricultural products, including the activities of farms;
4.7. Agriculture, rotational irrigation, plant protection services and harvesting;
4.8. Production, refining, storage and sale of oil and gas;
4.9. Transmission of oil and gas through pipelines;
4.10. Activities in the metallurgical industry;
4.11. Production and repair of construction and household equipment;
4.12. Engineering and design services;
4.13. Construction and repair of civil and industrial buildings and facilities, roads;
4.14. Production of packaging products;
4.15. Manufacturing of stone, metal and wood products;
4.16. Furniture production and repair;
4.17. Slaughter of livestock.
5. Retail and wholesale:
5.1. Grocery stores;
5.2. Pharmacies;
5.3. Filling stations;
5.4. zoos, including animal feed outlets;
5.5. Sale of construction materials and household items;
5.6. Online sales.
6. Household services:
6.1. Collection and utilization of household waste;
6.2. Dry cleaning;
6.3. Cleaning of residential buildings, except for apartments;
6.4. Car repair;
6.5. Car wash stations;
6.6. Animal shelters.
7. Mass media
8. Financial institutions:
8.1. Banks and non-bank credit organizations, pawnshops;
8.2. Investment companies, stock exchanges;
8.3. Insurance organizations;
8.4. Organizations, providing payment services and clearing services.
9. Special services:
9.1. Delivery;
9.2. Translation;
9.3. Postal services;
9.4. Disinfection services.
10. Advocacy activity.
Considering the increasing number of COVID-cases in the country, the government announced it would impose a strict quarantine regime in Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron, Ganja, Yevlakh, Jalilabad, Lankaran and Masalli cities and Absheron region from 00:00 on June 21 to 06:00 on July 5. People will be able to leave their places of residence only upon permission by sending a text message.