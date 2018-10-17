List of officials who can obtain information constituting commercial and tax secrets unveiled - LIST

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ the Ministry of Taxes has approved the list of officials who can obtain information constituting commercial and tax secrets.

Report informs that the decision was signed by minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the document, the list of officials who can obtain information that constitutes commercial and (or) tax secret on the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan includes Minister of Taxes, First Deputy Minister of Taxes, Deputy Ministers of Taxes, Tax Consultants, Head of Office of the Ministry of Taxes, deputies, Heads (directors) of departments (divisions) of the Ministry of Taxes, their deputies, as well as directors of departments and heads of departments within these departments, General Directors of Departmental and Territorial Taxes Departments under the Ministry of Taxes, their deputies, as well as directors (chiefs) of departments, heads (heads) of departments (divisions) within the structure of these departments, Directors of territorial tax departments of the Taxes Ministry, their deputies, the heads of departments (divisions) within the structure of these departments, including on the Ministry of Taxes of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic: Minister of Taxes of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Deputy Minister of Taxes of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Heads of departments (divisions) of the Ministry of Taxes of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, their deputies, as well as heads of departments (divisions) within the structure of those offices, Heads of divisions of regional tax departments and divisions of the Taxes Ministry of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.