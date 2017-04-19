List of banned drugs in Azerbaijan enlarges

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ The list of banned narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Azerbaijan enlarges.

Report informs, some changes are considered in the list of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances circulation of which in Azerbaijan Republic has been prohibited, restricted or kept under control, as well as precursors, import, export, transit delivery and production of which are subject to licensing.

Thus, MT-45 (IC-6) and Acetyl fentanyl medicines are being added to the list of banned narcotic drugs in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Alpha- Pyrrolidinovalerophenone (a-PVP), Methoxetamine (MXE), para-Methoxy-N-methylamphetamine (PMMA), para-methyl- 4-Methylaminorex (4,4-DMAR) medical drugs are being added to the list of banned psychotropic substances.

Phenazepam is being added to the list of psychotropic substances circulation of which kept under control.

The changes are made in line with decision of United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs made in session held in March 2016, recommending to add 2 narcotic drugs and 4 psychotropic substances to the list of controlled drugs.

Draft amendment was recommended to plenary session Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).