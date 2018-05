List of Azerbaijani candidates for judge made public - LIST

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Judicial-Legal Council has announced a list of candidates for judge.

Report informs citing the council, 176 candidates gained success in this year's exams under test method an in written form.

From November 16, the Judges' Selection Committee were conducting oral examinations with the candidates within a month.

According to the results, 126 candidates, collecting 60 and over marks, admitted for long-term training courses.

List of the candidates for judge is as following: