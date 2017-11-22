Leyla Aliyeva meets with the UNICEF Regional Director

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA public union Leyla Aliyeva has met with UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia (ECA) Afshan Khan in Baku.

Report informs, praising the UNICEF's role in improving of the situation of children around the world, Leyla Aliyeva noted that protecting the health of children and ensuring their education is the most valuable investment in future.

The vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation hailed Azerbaijan's great achievements in this field in recent years, and expressed her confidence that the projects will be continued and enhanced in this regard. She pointed to the projects carried out by the IDEA public union over the past six years to raise children`s environmental awareness.

UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Afshan Khan thanked Leyla Aliyeva for her active efforts to raise awareness of children in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development. She noted that UNICEF is interested in including in the curriculum such topics as climate change, sustainability and ecology, and highly appreciated the activities of IDEA on this front.

They also discussed prospects for cooperation in the environmental education of children, as well as the issues relating to the integration of children with disabilities into society, their social protection, rehabilitation and education.