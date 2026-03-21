Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Leyla Aliyeva makes post on Ramadan holiday

    Domestic policy
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 09:38
    Leyla Aliyeva makes post on Ramadan holiday

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, made a post on her official Instagram account on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

    Report presents the post:

    Leyla Aliyeva Ramadan holiday Eid al-Fitr
    Video
    Leyla Əliyeva Ramazan bayramı münasibəti ilə paylaşım edib
    app.type.
    Лейла Алиева поделилась публикацией по случаю праздника Рамазан

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