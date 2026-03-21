Leyla Aliyeva makes post on Ramadan holiday
Domestic policy
- 21 March, 2026
- 09:38
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, made a post on her official Instagram account on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.
Report presents the post:
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