Legislative action plan of Milli Majlis spring session approved

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/Legislative action plan of Milli Majlis spring session 2016 has been approved.

Report informs, discussion of totally 19 draft laws entered into legislative action plan, adopted in Parliament's meeting held on February 1.

During session, constitutional draft law 'On solution of possibility for implementation of interstate body decision on protection of human rights and freedoms by Azerbaijan' and draft law 'On social control', to be presented by Legal Policy and State-Building Committee will be considered.

Draft laws 'On armed forces and other armed formations', 'On status of military servants', 'On status of internal troops' prepared by Committee on Defense, Security and Fight against Corruption as well as draft laws 'On Chamber of Accounts', 'On licenses and permits', 'On antidumping, compensation and protection measures' presented by Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship will be discussed in the session.

In addition, discussion of draft laws 'On agricultural cooperation', to be presented by Committee for Agrarian Policy, 'On assessment of impact on environment' by Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology as well as 'On science' and 'On preschool education' by Committee on Science and Education has been included in the legislative action plan of spring session.

Discussion of draft law 'On cinematography' prepared by Committee on Culture, 'On protection of reproductive health' and 'On psychological aid, to be presented by Health Committee, 'On protection of children from information damaging their health and development' prepared by Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, 'On fight against use of doping means and methods in sport' revised by Committee on Youth and Sports in Parliament's spring session is planned.

In Parliament's spring session, draft laws, to be presented by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Court, General Prosecutor, the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in legislative initiative will be considered.

Changes and amendments to several laws are planned during the session.

Notably, Milli Majlis spring session has started on February 1 and will continue up to May 31.