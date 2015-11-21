Leadership of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) visited Heydar Aliyev’s grave

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 21, New Azerbaijan Party celebrates 23rd anniversary. On this occasion the leadership of New Azerbaijan Party visited Heydar Aliyev’s grave.

Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov, Assistant to the President on social and political issues, the Head of socio-political department Ali Hasanov, Deputy chairman of YAP, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Akif Alizade, Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov, Head of the Presidential Administration's Law Enforcement Bodies Work Department Fuad Alasgarov, Executive secretary of New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), MP Siyavush Novruzov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli, Deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, NAP Deputy Executive Secretary Siyavush Novruzov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov, YAP Board member, deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova, MPs and other representatives laid a wreath at the tomb of the Heydar Aliyev and also laid flowers at the tomb of the eminent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.