Lawmaker: National Council's call over elections will have no impact on society

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The opinion expressed by the National Council on non-participation in presidential elections shows their vulnerability and proves the fact are not ready for elections."

Chairman of the Political Analysis and Forecasting Department of Executive Secretariat of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Aydin Mirzazade told Report.

According to him, radical opposition does not have any capacity and potential, any creative platform to participate neither in presidential elections nor in other elections in the country: "Elections are held to select a party or a political organization, as well as a leader to represent the country. If the National Council did not prepare for presidential elections so far and if it didn't work out its political technology and not prepared its staff for this, then it is ridiculous to call them a serious organization".

Mirzazade noted that the National Council has only a single name, and it has serious environment of supporters. "Since the last elections, we couldn’t find out that the National Council has been operating seriously to be a strong force and political center in the country. Therefore, their call for people to not participate in the elections are of no importance. Because the people of Azerbaijan takes part in elections, not because of the call, but for their citizenship liability aiming to show own activity. Therefore, National Council's call over the upcoming elections will not have any impact on the society."