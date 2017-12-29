Law restricting use of tobacco products enters into force in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law restricting the tobacco use.

Report informs, the Law "On restriction of use of tobacco products" defines a legal basis for the protection of the health of the population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, promotion of healthy lifestyle, healthy growth and development of children and youth, prevention of harmful habits, reduction of environmental impacts of tobacco use and tobacco smoke.

The law came into force.