 Top
    Close photo mode

    Law restricting use of tobacco products enters into force in Azerbaijan

    President of Azerbaijan has signed the law

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law restricting the tobacco use.

    Report informs, the Law "On restriction of use of tobacco products" defines a legal basis for the protection of the health of the population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, promotion of healthy lifestyle, healthy growth and development of children and youth, prevention of harmful habits, reduction of environmental impacts of tobacco use and tobacco smoke.

    The law came into force.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi