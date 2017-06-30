Law envisaging increasing in retirement age comes into force tomorrow

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ The amendment to the law "On labour pensions", envisaging increase in retirement age will come into effect from July 1.

Report informs, 98 amendments made to 22 of 47 articles.

According to the proposed change in the age pension, the retirement age for men and women is raised to 65. But this period will be applied gradually. Age limit of 63 for men will be increased by 6 months every year from July 1, 2017 till July 1, 2021 as well as from July 1, 2017 till July 1, 2027 for women.