Central Election Commission returned 386,000 AZN to state budget in 2015

Baku. 27 May.REPORT.AZ/ 41 769,6 thousand AZN financing has been revealed against the assignment, appointed in the reporting year, in regard with 2015 elections to Milli Majlis on the Central Election Commission (CEC), cash costs of 41 729, 3 thousand AZN or 99,98% of the assignment as well as 41 412,8 thousand AZN actual cost recorded.

Report informs, opinion of the Chamber of Account on the annual report about draft law of Azerbaijan 'On implementation of 2015 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan' and implementation of state budget declares.

14 125,6 thousand AZN of the amount, spent last year, directed towards wage costs, 27 173,8 thousand AZN towards purchase of goods (works and services), 276,6 thousand AZN towards other costs, 153,3 thousand AZN towards purchase of non-financial assets. 40,3 thousand AZN of the revealed financing was not spent and returned at the end of the year.

12 283,6 thousand AZN financing has been revealed against the assignment, approved to hold other election activities in 2015 on the CEC, 11 897,6 thousand AZN cash costs and 12 032,8 thousand AZN actual cost recorded.

The funds, spent in 2015, was more by 8 107,3 AZN in comparison with 2014.