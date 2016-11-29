Last Milli Majlis plenary in November starts

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Last plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) in November has today started.

Report informs, the plenary session is chaired by the Speaker Ogtay Asadov.

The agenda includes 37 issues.

Members of Azerbaijani Parliament will discuss amendments to the Criminal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Administrative Offences Code, as well as to laws "On physical education and sports", "On medicines", "On reduced working hours for different categories of civil servants", "On establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in regard with establishment of "Labor" order, "On human organs and (or) tissues transplantation", "On theater and theatrical activity", "On Judicial-Legal Council" and others.