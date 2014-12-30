 Top
    Last meeting of Milli Mejlis's autumn session began

    Totally 21 issues were included in the meeting's agenda

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The last plenary session of the autumn session of Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis began. 

    Report informs, a total of 21 issues were included in the meeting's agenda. It includes the additions and amendments to the laws on "Military duty and military service", "Civil Service", "Citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "Aviation", "Compulsory insurance against labor ability loss as the result of industrial accidents and occupational diseases", Codes of Administrative Offences and Labor and other issues.

    In addition, the issues on "the appointment of G.L.Rzayeva as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan", "the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the approval of the Sixth Protocol to the General Agreement on Immunities and Privileges of the Council of Europe" will be discussed. Also, the issue on " the approval of the Milli Mejlis's application on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis" is expected to discuss.

