Large-scale campaign launched on social networks on March 31 Genocide

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ UBM Group has prepared a page 'Armenian Terror' on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube social networks in order for wide propaganda of the realities on March 31 genocide as well as started active propaganda campaign.

The company posted specifically made paintings, posters and videos on the page. In addition to Azerbaijani language, promotional materials prepared in English, Russian, German and French languages in order to be available for the whole world.

Notably, starting from March 31, 1918 to April 2, Armenian Dashnak and Bolshevik forces killed thousands of Azerbaijanis, burned a large number of residential buildings, mosques and plundered property of the people.

Use of below-mentioned links and armenianterror, #31marchgenocide hashtags ask for comments, news, likes, shares, notes and propaganda.

